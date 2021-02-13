Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Headed Back to Frogmore Cottage With Their New Baby

After they left the hospital on Friday, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank headed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, with their newborn son.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly lending Eugenie and Jack the Windsor home to use as they adjust to life as a family of three with their new son.

Frogmore Cottage is also close to the Queen and Prince Philip's home in Windsor Castle, as well as Royal Lodge, where Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, live.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are taking a page out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's parenting playbook.

Eugenie and Jack have reportedly headed back to Frogmore Cottage—Harry and Meghan's Windsor residence—after leaving the hospital with their newborn son. Eugenie gave birth on Tuesday at London's Portland Hospital (the same hospital Meghan chose when it was time to deliver her and Harry's son, Archie Harrison, back in 2019) and she, Jack and their new baby (whose name has not yet been announced), left the hospital together on Friday.

Harry and Meghan are lending Frogmore Cottage—a gorgeous, 10-bedroom home near Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's current residence, Windsor Castle—to Eugenie and Jack as they adjust to life as a family of three.

As People reports, the home is also close to Royal Lodge, where Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew , live, which will allow the newest addition to the royal family to spend some quality time with his grandparents when COVID restrictions permit it.

"Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K. and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family," a royal source told People.

Congratulations go out to Eugenie, Jack, and the rest of the royal family as they welcome the newest member of the family. Now, the rest of us will just have to try to wait patiently for the new cutie's name to be announced. And for the first pictures of his adorable face. And, let's be honest, for any other details Eugenie and Jack feel comfortable sharing with the world.

