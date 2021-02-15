Prince Harry Confirms Baby No. 2 Will the Last for Him and Meghan Markle in Unearthed Interview

In an unearthed interview from 2019, Prince Harry confirmed that he and wife Meghan Markle don't plan to have more than two kids "maximum."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are over-the-moon to be expecting their second child, but royal fans should ready themselves for this baby Sussex to be the final baby Sussex.

In an unearthed interview from 2019, Harry had a conversation with noted conversationist Jane Goodall about his and Meghan's family plans and the Duke of Sussex confirmed in no uncertain terms that he and Meghan only plan to have two kids—max.

"I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question," Harry said (per The Sun) during the Q&A, which appeared in the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, which was guest-edited by his wife, Meghan. "I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

At this point in the conversation, Goodall interrupted the royal to say that she hoped he and Meghan would have "not too many" kids.

Harry immediately alleviated any worries Goodall might have had, saying, "Two, maximum!"

It's not surprising that Harry, a longtime environmentalist, would want to stick to a two-kid limit.



“We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us," Harry said, specifically in reference to mankind's impact on earth and environment. "But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Harry and Meghan announced that they're expecting their second child on Sunday (yes, Valentine's Day), in a brief announcement via a spokesperson.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told People at the time.

Congratulations again to Harry, Meghan, and, of course, big-brother-to-be Archie.

