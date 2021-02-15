Meghan Markle Is Due at the End of Spring, According to a Royal Source

Yesterday, on Valentine's Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they're expecting their second child.

The couple's official announcement didn't offer many details, only stating that, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that "Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring."

In case you somehow managed to miss the news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are growing their family. Yesterday (yes, on Valentine's Day), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they're expecting their second child. Now, of course, details about the pregnancy are rolling in—including some intel about Meghan's due date.

When is Meghan due with her second child?

Harry and Meghan's official pregnancy announcement didn't give many details. In fact, the brief statement, shared with media outlets by the couple's spokesperson, simply said, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

More specific details have been coming (as usual) courtesy of unnamed royal insiders. According to at least one report, Meghan's due date is sometime in late spring.

"Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids—a little brother or sister for [their son], Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy," one such anonymous source told Us Weekly following the official announcement. "It’s a dream come true.…Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring."

How do Harry and Meghan feel about expecting Baby No. 2?

Unsurprisingly, insiders confirm the official announcement's assertion that Harry and Meghan couldn't be happier to be growing their family.

"Some couples feel overwhelmed by having two children so close in age," the Us Weekly source explained, but this doesn't apply to Harry and Meghan, who are "used to having a lot on their plate and multitasking."

The source also added that Harry and Meghan "aren’t planning to hire a team of nannies" because they have Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, nearby to help out with Archie (and, in the future, his younger sibling). "Doria loves being a grandma and looking after Archie," the source explained.

Congratulations go out to Harry, Meghan, Archie, and the entire royal family as they prepare to welcome the newest addition.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io