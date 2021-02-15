Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Are Expecting Baby #2!
2
Are You There God? It's Me, Morfydd
3
The 'TATB: Always and Forever' Cast Plays Trivia
4
Small Business Spotlight: Bephies Beauty Supply
5
It's Time to Invest In a Cell Phone Carrying Case

Meghan Markle Is Due at the End of Spring, According to a Royal Source

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • The couple's official announcement didn't offer many details, only stating that, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
      • A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that "Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring."

        In case you somehow managed to miss the news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are growing their family. Yesterday (yes, on Valentine's Day), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they're expecting their second child. Now, of course, details about the pregnancy are rolling in—including some intel about Meghan's due date.

        When is Meghan due with her second child?

        Harry and Meghan's official pregnancy announcement didn't give many details. In fact, the brief statement, shared with media outlets by the couple's spokesperson, simply said, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

        More specific details have been coming (as usual) courtesy of unnamed royal insiders. According to at least one report, Meghan's due date is sometime in late spring.

        "Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids—a little brother or sister for [their son], Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy," one such anonymous source told Us Weekly following the official announcement. "It’s a dream come true.…Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring."

        How do Harry and Meghan feel about expecting Baby No. 2?

        Marie Claire Magazine
        marieclaire.com
        $10.00
        Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
        Unsurprisingly, insiders confirm the official announcement's assertion that Harry and Meghan couldn't be happier to be growing their family.

        "Some couples feel overwhelmed by having two children so close in age," the Us Weekly source explained, but this doesn't apply to Harry and Meghan, who are "used to having a lot on their plate and multitasking."

        The source also added that Harry and Meghan "aren’t planning to hire a team of nannies" because they have Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, nearby to help out with Archie (and, in the future, his younger sibling). "Doria loves being a grandma and looking after Archie," the source explained.

        Congratulations go out to Harry, Meghan, Archie, and the entire royal family as they prepare to welcome the newest addition.

        Related Stories
        How Harry & Meghan's Pregnancy News Honors Diana
        Diana and Charles Showed Hatred During Final Tour
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        This Snarky Meghan Headline Is Getting Backlash
        Blake Shared Video of Ryan Coloring Her Hair
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Queen's Reaction to Finding a Slug in Her Food
        Diana and Charles Showed Hatred During Final Tour
        How Harry & Meghan's Pregnancy News Honors Diana
        Meghan and Harry Are Expecting Baby #2!
        Harry Once Slapped the Foo Fighter's Drummer
        Charlotte Picked Up a Cute Hair Habit from Kate
        Fans Spot Never-Before-Seen Pic of Cambridge Kids
        Eugenie Went to Frogmore Cottage With New Son