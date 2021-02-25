- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas posed for the cutest couples' selfie, which Jonas shared on his Instagram Story Wednesday.
- In the snap, the couple smile for the camera in the car, Turner resting her chin on her husband's shoulder.
- Jonas recently posted two very different photos of Turner to celebrate her 25th birthday, captioning the post, "Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally."
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas don't share couples' selfies all that often—but when they do, they're always exceptionally cute. On Wednesday, Jonas shared a snap of himself and his wife smiling for the camera in the car, Turner's chin resting on Jonas' shoulder. Jonas wears a leather jacket with a brown shearling collar in the photo, while Turner wears a white shirt and hoop earrings. And again, it's extremely cute!
Turner celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday, and to mark the occasion, Jonas shared two very different photos of his wife. In the first, Turner poses in a hallway next to two large pieces of art. She wears a white shirt and trousers, a light taupe tailored coat, chunky cream boots, and rectangular cream sunglasses, carrying a huge Louis Vuitton logo tote. (In short, she looks extremely, effortlessly cool.) And in the second photo? She wears a blue hoodie, pulling the drawstrings tightly behind her ears. "Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally," Jonas captioned the post. "love you @sophiet."
On Valentine's Day, Jonas sent fans into a momentary tizzy by posting a photo from Turner's pregnancy with their daughter, Willa, captioning it, "Happy Valentine's Day to my 2 Valentines." Some fans' assumption? That Turner was pregnant again with the couple's second child. Jonas quickly corrected that misconception, adding "throwback" to the caption. For now, the Turner-Jonases remain a family of three!