Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Shared a Whole Bunch of Previously-Unseen Pics from Every Month of 2020

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are ringing in 2020 by sharing a whole slew (yes, a slew, thanks mostly to Joe) of previously-unseen pics from their personal camera rolls. Sophie shared a picture for every month of 2020 and Joe shared...well, more than that (but still noted which month every picture and video clip he shared was from, which was very handy—thanks, Joe!). The pictures give fans a new level of insight into Sophie and Joe's year, from her pregnancy and their time quarantining together to how they kept in touch with friends and family (Joe shared lots of FaceTime screenshots) and how their dogs handled quarantine (which appeared to be great, for the record—the doggos are beaming in every shot, as beloved pups who have been spending the better part of a year constantly in the company of their humans should be).

While we're not including every single one of Joe's posts (there were just, seriously, SO. MANY.), we are sharing all of Sophie's and highlights from Joe's explosion of posts. And, since these were shared to the couple's Instagram Stories and not their grids, you're welcome in advance for the permanent record of their 2020 adventures. Enjoy.