Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Shared a Whole Bunch of Previously-Unseen Pics from Every Month of 2020

By Kayleigh Roberts

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are ringing in 2020 by sharing a whole slew (yes, a slew, thanks mostly to Joe) of previously-unseen pics from their personal camera rolls. Sophie shared a picture for every month of 2020 and Joe shared...well, more than that (but still noted which month every picture and video clip he shared was from, which was very handy—thanks, Joe!). The pictures give fans a new level of insight into Sophie and Joe's year, from her pregnancy and their time quarantining together to how they kept in touch with friends and family (Joe shared lots of FaceTime screenshots) and how their dogs handled quarantine (which appeared to be great, for the record—the doggos are beaming in every shot, as beloved pups who have been spending the better part of a year constantly in the company of their humans should be).

While we're not including every single one of Joe's posts (there were just, seriously, SO. MANY.), we are sharing all of Sophie's and highlights from Joe's explosion of posts. And, since these were shared to the couple's Instagram Stories and not their grids, you're welcome in advance for the permanent record of their 2020 adventures. Enjoy.

January
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

February
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

February
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

March
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

March
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

March
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

April
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

April
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

April
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

April
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

April
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

April
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

May
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

May
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

May
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

May
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

May
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

May
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

May
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

June
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

June
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

June
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

June
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

June
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

June
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

June
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

June
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

July
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

July
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

July
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

August
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

August
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

August
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

September
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

September
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

September
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

September
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

September
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

September
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

October
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

October
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

October
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

October
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

October
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

November
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

November
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

November
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

December
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

December
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

December
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

December
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

December
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Sophie Turner.

December
joe jonas sophie turner 2020 instagram pics
Instagram

Posted by Joe Jonas.

