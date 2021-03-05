Today's Top Stories
Emma Stone Runs Errands in Santa Monica in a Black Maxi Dress

She looked casual and comfortable in her monochrome 'fit.

By Zoe Guy

    Although Emma Stone has been tight-lipped about her pregnancy throughout the pandemic, we have caught glimpses of the 32-year-old actress absolutely rocking her baby bump. Just yesterday, a photographer caught the Cruella De Vil star as she stepped out in a black monochrome look, sporting a maxi dress, peacoat, with a matching leather handbag. She rounded out the 'fit with what appears to be brown leather sandals and some shades.

    While Stone hasn’t shared any details yet about when we can expect baby no. 1 or commented on her pregnancy, a source told ET that Stone has been staying active throughout her pregnancy. "She's been keeping super busy during her pregnancy," the source shared. "She’s been working a lot and staying really active."

    emma stone pregnant santa monica
    BACKGRID

    US Weekly first reported Stone’s pregnancy in January. A source told the magazine, "She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother—she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing."

    Last year, Stone sparked speculation that she married her longtime partner–35-year-old Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCrary–after eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring on her finger during a video call with Reese Witherspoon. In September, multiple reports confirmed their quiet marriage.

    emma stone
    Emma Stone on a video call with Reese Witherspoon, seemingly wearing a wedding ring.
    YouTube

    In an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Elle back in 2018, Stone shared her desire to start a family. "My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids," Stone said. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

