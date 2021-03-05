Emma Stone, who is pregnant with her first child, was spotted in Santa Monica on Thursday.

Stone wore a monochrome outfit with brown sandals, a face mask, and some shades.

The actress reportedly married Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary back in 2020.

Although Emma Stone has been tight-lipped about her pregnancy throughout the pandemic, we have caught glimpses of the 32-year-old actress absolutely rocking her baby bump. Just yesterday, a photographer caught the Cruella De Vil star as she stepped out in a black monochrome look, sporting a maxi dress, peacoat, with a matching leather handbag. She rounded out the 'fit with what appears to be brown leather sandals and some shades.

While Stone hasn’t shared any details yet about when we can expect baby no. 1 or commented on her pregnancy, a source told ET that Stone has been staying active throughout her pregnancy. "She's been keeping super busy during her pregnancy," the source shared. "She’s been working a lot and staying really active."

BACKGRID

US Weekly first reported Stone’s pregnancy in January. A source told the magazine, "She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother—she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing."

Last year, Stone sparked speculation that she married her longtime partner–35-year-old Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCrary–after eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring on her finger during a video call with Reese Witherspoon. In September, multiple reports confirmed their quiet marriage.

Emma Stone on a video call with Reese Witherspoon, seemingly wearing a wedding ring. YouTube

In an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Elle back in 2018, Stone shared her desire to start a family. "My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids," Stone said. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

Zoe Guy Zoe Guy is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers pop culture, hot celebrity gossip, movies and TV.

