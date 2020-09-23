Emma Stone and fiancé Dave McCary were spotted wearing matching gold bands while walking in Los Angeles.

Stone wore the band in place of her engagement ring, a diamond ring with a pearl at the center.

Fans suspect the couple secretly tied the knot.

Remember back in May, when Emma Stone appeared on Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine YouTube channel, wearing a simple gold band on her ring finger? Well, if you weren't convinced that she and fiancé Dave McCary had secretly tied the knot then, you probably will be now: As People reports, the couple were spotted on a walk in Los Angeles on September 11, with both wearing gold bands on their ring fingers (click here to see the photos.) Believe they're married yet, naysayers?

In December, Saturday Night Live segment director McCary shared a rare photo of the couple, with Stone happily displaying a unique pearl and diamond engagement ring. Which was a big move for the typically ultra-private couple, who've said pretty much nothing else about their relationship.

Then, in May, Stone appeared on Witherspoon's YouTube show, speaking about her experience of anxiety. The first clue of a secret wedding was Stone's simple gold wedding band, which she wore in place of her engagement ring. Then, when conversation turned to relationships, Stone seemed to indirectly confirm that she and McCary had tied the knot.

Psychiatrist Dr. Harold Koplewicz joined Stone and Witherspoon's conversation, and said to Stone, "If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life." Her response? "Thankfully I didn’t do that." Note that highly implicative past tense! And now McCary's also been spotted wearing a ring, it seems pretty fair to conclude they're officially wife and husband.





