Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Feel Like They Have "Nothing to Lose" With Their Oprah Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are honestly not worried about any potential fallout or backlash their upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey could bring, apparently. According to the couple's royal biographer, Omid Scobie, the co-author of , the couple trust Oprah to help share their story.

"Oprah's been there through this journey, so she knows exactly the questions to ask and who caused the problems for Harry and Meghan," Scobie explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think Harry and Meghan will be extremely candid in the things that they share."

The Sussexes' 90-minute interview is the couple's first televised sit-down since their official royal engagement interview, way back in November 2017. Scobie says Harry and Meghan will use the special as an opportunity tell their side of the story and to address their issues with royal life head-on.

"Their issues are really in the institution of the monarchy, rather than with royal family members themselves, but their lives were made extremely difficult," he explained. "There were leaks from various royal aides and courtiers that often ended up in the British newspapers, causing a lot of pain, a lot of difficulty for them. We never heard them speak. This is the first time that we really get to hear [about] the emotional turmoil and difficulty that came from those very dark days as working members of the royal family."

And, while many insiders don't think the royal family will ultimately approve of the interview, Scobie says that's not really something Harry and Meghan are likely to be concerned about after what they've gone through in recent years.

"I think at this point Harry and Meghan feel they have nothing to lose," he explained. "They already sacrificed so much to find a space that they can thrive in. So if there is a repercussion for doing this interview, I think for both of them the attitude is, 'So be it.' For so many years, the whole world has spoken about Harry and Meghan, but they haven't been able to speak themselves."

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

