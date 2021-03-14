Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Aren't Instagram Official, But They *Are* In-N-Out Official

With the virtual awards season raging on, all eyes are now on the 2021 Grammys, set to air live from a still-unknown location in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 14. It's anyone's guess whether the broadcast will be full of discomfiting technical difficulties, how effective audience-less performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and more will be, and, of course, who will take home the night's biggest awards after a very weird year for the music industry. What we do know, however, is that the show will be in good hands with host Trevor Noah, who has mastered the art of non-awkward remote hosting while continuing to churn out episodes of The Daily Show from his New York City apartment.



One person who will almost definitely be cheering Noah on from either backstage at the show's undisclosed locale or inside the L.A. home they maybe, possibly now share is Minka Kelly, who has been linked to the comedian since last August. They haven't gone public with their romance—what better time or place than a virtual Grammys broadcast, though (hint, hint!)—but if the tabloids are to be believed, Kelly and Noah are extremely serious about each other. Here's a crash course on Kelly and her relationship with Noah.

Her breakout role was on Friday Night Lights.

If you have a Netflix login or a fondness for mid-aughts NBC primetime programming, you definitely recognize Kelly as high school cheerleader Lyla Garrity from Friday Night Lights. Though the actress and model, who was raised in L.A. and is the daughter of former Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay, appeared in a handful of movies and TV shows prior to being cast on FNL, Lyla was her first major role, and one for which she received widespread critical praise. Clear eyes, full heart, truly can't lose.

Minka Kelly in the pilot episode of Friday Night Lights. NBC Getty Images

After breaking out on FNL, Kelly went on to land long-running roles on Parenthood, the short-lived Charlie's Angels TV reboot, and Almost Human; she currently stars as Dawn Granger, aka Dove, on the DC Comics series Titans. She also starred in cult-favorite thriller The Roommate, appeared as Jackie Kennedy in The Butler, and sent indie kids' heads spinning at the end of 500 Days of Summer when she introduced herself as Autumn. Gasp!

She's a professionally trained chef.

Beyond her many memorable onscreen roles, Kelly, 40, has a wide range of offscreen talents and passions, too. She's vocal about social and political causes, designed a Taylor Swift-approved line of sustainable jewelry, and is an avid traveler. She's also an impressive baker and chef—see her regular foodstagrams for proof—and even has the culinary school certificate to prove it.

Kelly enrolled at the New School of Cooking in southern California in early 2015, and proceeded to spend the next six months documenting her growing expertise in the kitchen on Instagram. In June of that year, she commemorated her graduation from the program with a class photo, writing, "That's it! We did it! What an awesome experience these past 6 months have been. What shall the next hobby beeee....???"

She and Trevor Noah are keeping their romance low-key.

Kelly, who has previously dated Chris Evans, Derek Jeter, and Jesse Williams, was first reported to be dating Noah in August 2020. At the time, an anonymous source told People that it was already a "very serious relationship" and E! News reported that it had been going on for "several months," even as both of their reps declined to comment.

Since then, even as Kelly and Noah attempt to keep their relationship well under wraps, venturing out in public together only occasionally, the anonymously sourced tabloid reports have continued to swirl around them. In January, for example, after news broke that Noah had purchased a $27.5 million mansion in L.A., People reported that the pair had plans to move into the massive home together, with an unnamed source declaring, "They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship."

Most recently, Kelly and Noah—Trevka? Minvor?—made one of their rare public appearances at the end of February when they were spotted grabbing dinner in the drive-thru of an L.A. In-N-Out on Noah's 37th birthday, which is an objectively perfect way to ring in a pandemic birthday. Celebrities: They really are just like us!

