Gigi Hadid shared a gorgeous pregnancy photo on her Instagram Story Sunday, in a round of "post a picture from this date."

In the snap, Hadid poses in the sun in a sparkly gold bikini, her pregnancy bump on display.

Hadid also shared some photos of daughter Khai and boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid shared another gorgeous photo from her pregnancy Sunday, in a quick round of "post a picture from this date" on her Instagram Stories. Hadid shared snaps from the dates her followers suggested—including a photo from her late pregnancy in August 2020, around a month before she and Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai. In the stunning photo, Hadid poses in the sun wearing a sparkly gold bikini, her pregnancy bump on display.

Hadid also shared some sweet snaps taken after baby Khai's arrival, including one of what looks like Malik pushing their new daughter in a stroller (no faces are visible in the photo, in keeping with Hadid and Malik's policy of preserving their daughter's privacy), and another of Khai wearing a personalized pink onesie with her name embroidered on the back, courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger. "one of my favorite baby gifts," Hadid captioned the latter photo.

In her March cover interview with Vogue, Hadid opened up about her experience of giving birth at home, accompanied by Malik, sister Bella Hadid, and mom Yolanda Hadid. ""I had to dig deep," Gigi said. "I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that."

"There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different,'" she added. "My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You’re doing it. No one can help you. You’re past the point of the epidural anyway, so you’d be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.'"

"I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror," Gigi continued. "Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again.'"

