Sandra Oh Delivered a Passionate Speech at a Stop Asian Hate Rally in Pittsburgh Saturday

The 49-year-old actress attended a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, where she delivered a passionate speech to the crowd. The rally came after a series of shootings in the Atlanta area earlier this week that appeared to be racially-motivated (six of the eight people killed in the attacks were of Asian descent). Violent crimes against Asian Americans have been on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a recent report from Stop AAPI Hate, the organization received 3,795 reports of hate incidents between March 2020 and February 2021.

Videos of Oh's speech to demonstrators in Pittsburgh was shared widely on social media.

Actress Sandra Oh speaks during the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bgels4hNio — Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) March 20, 2021

"To everyone here… I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?" Oh continued. "We must understand, as Asian Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, 'Help me and I'm here.' I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!"

Donate to Stop AAPI Hate here.

