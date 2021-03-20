Prince William Is Worried Prince Harry Will Leak Their Conversations All "Over American TV"

Things are not all better between Prince William and Prince Harry, even though the royal brothers have reportedly made contact since Harry and wife Meghan Markle's bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey aired earlier this month.

"There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard," a source close to William told Vanity Fair. "William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV."

Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl added that the royal family is most focused on Prince Philip's health at the moment and that Harry has been in regular contact with the Queen and is receiving updates about Philip's condition.

Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship is far from fixed, royal insiders say.

According to a report from Vanity Fair royal correspondent and royal author Katie Nicholl, even though the brothers have made contact since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey aired earlier this month, the royals are still working through things. And, since both Harry and William are reportedly struggling to fully trust the other right now, working through their issues isn't a quick process.

This worry seems to stem from the continued coverage Harry and Meghan's interview has received following its premiere, like the updates Gayle King has offered on CBS This Morning.

.@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend:



On March 16, for example, King revealed that she had called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to check in on them after the interview and relayed some details from Harry on the air.

"I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too," King said. "The word I was given was that those conversations were 'not productive.' But they are glad they have at least started a conversation...No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet."

For now, Nicholl reports, the royal family's primary focus isn't Harry and Meghan , but Prince Philip, who was recently released from the hospital after monthlong stay that included treatment for heart problems.

"The family is focused on the Duke of Edinburgh and as far as they are concerned his health is paramount," a family friend said, according to Vanity Fair. "It seems the Sussexes seem to want to keep fueling this story at a time when the royals are trying to protect Prince Philip from the headlines. It’s a very strange way to go about trying to heal a family rift."

Nicholl did add that, even though Harry and Meghan's relationship with many members of the royal family may remain strained, the Queen is an exception.



"Vanity Fair understands that Harry has been in touch with the Queen since the interview aired and that they are continuing to speak regularly about Prince Philip’s health," Nicholl writes.

It's good to hear that Harry and the Queen are keeping the lines of communication open, and we can only hope that the same is true for everyone in the royal family very soon.

