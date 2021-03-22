Prince Harry was spotted on a solo bike ride in Montecito, California last week.

The outing marked the first time Harry was seen in public since the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

Harry rode an electric bike around the Sussexes' neighborhood, followed by his security team.

Prince Harry was spotted in public for the first time since his and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, taking a bike ride in Montecito. As People reports, Harry rode an electric bike around the Sussexes' California neighborhood last week, trailed by his security team. The excursion wasn't Harry's first solo ride since moving to California: Last July, he was seen biking to Surfrider Beach in Malibu.

Harry chose a monochrome outfit to go biking, wearing black trackpants and a matching black hooded jacket. He finished the look with gray sneakers, a gray mask, and a baseball cap from veterans charity The Mission Continues. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex supported the charity, which organizes military veterans to volunteer in local communities, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, sending lunch to members of the "LA Service Platoon." See the snap of Harry cycling in Montecito here.

Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $10.00 SHOP NOW

Meghan and Harry spoke candidly about their experiences as senior royals in their interview with Winfrey, which aired on March 7, with Meghan discussing the racism she faced from both the royal family and the media, the lack of support she received from "The Firm," and the suicidal ideation she experienced. The Duchess of Sussex revealed that members of the royal family raised "concerns" about how dark son Archie's skin would be when he was born, and shared that she was blocked from accessing mental health support because it "wouldn't be good for the institution."

Harry has spoken to Prince William and Prince Charles in the wake of the interview, Gayle King revealed on CBS This Morning last week, but no royals had spoken to Meghan at the time of King's comments. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation," King said.



"I think what is still upsetting to them is that the Palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately but yet they believe these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still," King continued. "No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet or at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant."

If you or someone you know is at risk, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 741741 to message with a trained crisis counselor from the Crisis Text Line for free.



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io