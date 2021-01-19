- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent lunch to volunteers with The Mission Continues to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donated lunch to volunteers at a veterans charity working in Compton, California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent their "thanks and gratitude" in a personal note to volunteers at The Mission Continues, a charity that organizes veterans to volunteer in their communities.
The Mission Continues shared photos on Twitter of volunteers receiving their donated lunches, as well as a photo of a note from Meghan and Harry. "We honored to have the support of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Archewell Foundation, They fueled the volunteers of our LA Service Platoon with lunch yesterday, so they can continue their hard work at the Compton VFW and help those living in the Compton community!" the charity tweeted.
According to their website, volunteers with The Mission Continues are deployed in "Service Platoons" to "improve educational resources, tackle food insecurity, foster neighborhood identity, and more."
In their note to volunteers, the Sussexes wrote, "In honor of this day of service, and in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for, we want to send our thanks and gratitude to the team at The Mission Continues." They continued, "We're so proud of all the work you're doing to support your community and hope you enjoy this small token of our appreciation."
"Thank you for your service—today and every day. We look forward to joining you soon!" Meghan and Harry wrote. "Stay safe, and keep up the great work." They signed off, "Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."