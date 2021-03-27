The Queen's 95th Birthday Collection Has Been Revealed and It Includes a Corgi Ornament

Later this year, on April 21, Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 95th birthday. In honor of the Queen's milestone birthday, the Royal Collection Trust has released a new line of chinaware and decorations for the occasion.

The new chinaware collection includes a mug, pillbox, tankard, side plate, teacup, and saucer, all available to purchase separately. Other items in the collection include a corgi ornament inspired by the Queen's longtime favorite pet, a tea caddy, a tea towel set, and a tea caddy, among other things.

The Queen's usual public birthday celebration, the Trooping of the Colour, which is held in June, has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 95th birthday this year (on April 21, to be exact) and that means presents for the rest of us.

In honor of the monarch's upcoming birthday, the Royal Collection Trust has released a new range of chinaware and decorations for royal fans to collect. Let's start with the china collection, which includes a mug, pillbox, tankard, side plate, teacup, and saucer.

The china's design features the royal coat of arms (naturally), as well as some special nods to some of the places that mean the most to the Queen—the United Kingdom and her beloved residence in Windsor. The coat of arms is positioned above the National Emblems of the UK—a garland of roses, shamrocks and thistles—and the whole design is surrounded by pink roses that were inspired by the roses the Queen can see in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle.

Royal Collection Trust

Royal Collection Trust The Queen's 95th Birthday Tankard royalcollectionshop.co.uk £40.00 SHOP NOW

Royal Collection Trust The Queen's 95th Birthday Teacup and Saucer royalcollectionshop.co.uk £65.00 SHOP NOW

Other pieces in the Queen's 95th birthday collection include a 2022 calendar:

Royal Collection Trust The Queen's 95th Birthday 2022 Calendar royalcollectionshop.co.uk £10.00 SHOP NOW

A Corgi ornament:

Royal Collection Trust The Queen's 95th Birthday Corgi With Balloons Decoration royalcollectionshop.co.uk £18.95 SHOP NOW

A tea towel set:

Royal Collection Trust The Queen's 95th Birthday Tea Towel Set royalcollectionshop.co.uk £18.95 SHOP NOW

And a tea caddy:

Royal Collection Trust The Queen's 95th Birthday Tea Caddy royalcollectionshop.co.uk £9.95 SHOP NOW

The Queen's full 95th birthday collection is available to purchase now through the Royal Collection Trust's shop.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io