Prince William and Prince Harry Will Reportedly Walk "Shoulder-to-Shoulder" at Prince Philip's Funeral

Next week, when the royal family comes together in Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral, Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite in person for the first time since March 2020, when Harry was last in the United Kingdom.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, "the brothers are expected to stand shoulder to shoulder as they form part of the royal procession at the service."

Tensions have been especially high between the brothers since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, sat down for their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, but the Daily Mail reports that some royal insiders hope this reunion will lead to a reconciliation between them.

"It's been really hard," Harry said. "I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess—and I'm very aware of this—my brother can't leave that system, but I have."

When Oprah asked if William also wanted to leave his royal duties, Harry said, "I don't know. I can't speak for him."

"With that relationship and that control and the fear by the U.K. tabloids, it's a toxic environment. But I will always be there for him, and I will always be there for my family. I've tried to help them to see what has happened," Harry continued, also adding, "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped. Trapped within the system like the rest of the family. My father and my brother are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

A source close to the royals told the Mail on Sunday that tensions have been "high" since the Sussexes' tell-all, but that the royal family are nonetheless "united in grief" following Philip's death.

While Harry and William are expected to put on a good face and united front in public, regardless of how their private conversations go, the Daily Mail says "some royal sources hope that the brothers' first meeting for more than a year could lead to some kind of reconciliation."

