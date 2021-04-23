Prince Harry met with the Queen at least twice while in the U.K. for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, according to Harper's Bazaar. Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie reports that Harry spoke privately with his grandmother on a minimum of two occasions, with a source previously commenting, "The love and respect he has for his grandmother will always be unwavering."

Harry arrived in the U.K. on April 11, two days after Philip died at the age of 99. After attending the funeral on April 17, Harry arrived home in California on April 20, reuniting with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie. Meghan was instructed not to travel to the U.K. by her doctors, as she's currently in the late stages of pregnancy.

Scobie reports that Harry, brother Prince William, and father Prince Charles did not hold "peace talks" during Harry's stay, after Meghan faced racism, isolation, and a lack of support from the royal family before the Sussexes stepped back as senior royals. "This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives," an inside source said. "It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length."

Harry is likely to make another trip to the U.K. this year, Scobie notes. This summer, a statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden, and both Harry and William are expected to be present for the ceremony.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

