This is lovely: Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison spoke to the Queen ahead of Prince Philip's funeral last weekend, a royal source told People. The Duchess of Sussex was instructed by her doctors not to travel to the U.K. with Prince Harry, as she's currently in the late stages of pregnancy. Meghan and Harry's baby girl is due this summer.

"Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather's funeral," the insider told People. "Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week." Harry, you'll recall, told James Corden during his February appearance on the Late Late Show that both the Queen and Philip were adept at Zoom calls, sharing, "They've seen Archie running around."

Meghan also remained in constant contact with Harry during his time in the U.K., the royal source noted. "Meghan and Harry have been in touch every day," the insider said. "She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone. Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn't wanted him to worry." Harry reunited with his wife and son on Tuesday, after a 10-hour flight from London.

The Duchess of Sussex watched Prince Philip's funeral from home last Saturday, while she and Harry sent a custom wreath, with a note handwritten by Meghan, for the service. Harper's Bazaar reports that the Sussexes carefully selected the components of the wreath, including "bear's breeches, which are the national flower of Greece, to represent Prince Philip's heritage, as well as sea holly, which represent the late prince's service in the Royal Marines." The wreath also incorporated "campanula for gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary for remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honor of Prince Philip's birth month."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

