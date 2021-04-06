The royal baby photos just keep coming courtesy of Princess Eugenie, who welcomed baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank back in February. On Monday, Eugenie shared a photo of herself and husband Jack Brooksbank standing beneath an enormous tree in blossom, Brooksbank holding August in a baby carrier on his chest. "Wishing everyone a Happy Easter," the royal captioned the snap, "and a blossoming Spring."

The photo may well have been taken on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. home, where Eugenie and Brooksbank are currently living. "Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K. and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family," a Sussex spokesperson told People in February. The royal residence is close to both Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip are based, and Royal Lodge, home to Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

If you're not caught up on all things August: The royal baby arrived on February 9, and Eugenie and Brooksbank announced his full name, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Instagram about two weeks later, alongside the first photo to show his face. On her Instagram Story, Eugenie explained the meaning behind the name, writing, "He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

Eugenie later shared a sweet photo of August lying on a blanket among some daffodils to celebrate Mothers' Day in the U.K., writing in the caption, "I'm so excited to be August's mum." And after her 31st birthday on March 23, she shared two family photos with August and Brooksbank, writing, "I got the best present I could ask for!!"



