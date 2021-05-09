Meghan Markle Wore a Gorgeous Poppy Print Carolina Herrera Dress for Her Vax Live Appearance

On Saturday, during the broadcast of Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, Meghan Markle appeared in a pre-taped video in which she spoke about the pandemic and the lasting impact it will have on women and women of color in the next generation, which includes her own unborn daughter.

Prince Harry attended the event in-person, but Meghan, who is thought to be nearing the end of her second pregnancy, was unable to join him.

Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera poppy print tie waist shirtdress that costs $1,690 while filming the video message.

Meghan Markle doesn't appear in public often these days, but when she does, she never disappoints.

On Saturday night, during the broadcast of Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, Meghan appeared briefly in a pre-taped segment. In the video, which was filmed outdoors in a beautiful garden,Meghan discussed the pandemic and the ongoing impact it will have on women (especially women of color), saying:

"The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. And we've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.

My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

Meghan, who is currently very pregnant with her and Prince Harry's second child, nailed it with her speech. Nothing surprising there, of course—Meghan is always an incredible public speaker and uses her platform to bring attention to important issues. Also unsurprising was the fact that Meghan's fashion choice for the video was a hit as well.

For the event, Meghan opted for a poppy print tie waist shirtdress from the Carolina Herrera Resort 2021 collection. The $1,690 dress is still in-stock (but, also still $1,690):

Carolina Herrera Poppy Print Tie Waist Shirtdress CAROLINA HERRERA nordstrom.com $1,690.00 Shop It

Or, if you don't want to splash out quite that much, the same print is available as a shirt for $990:

Floral-print silk-georgette shirt CAROLINA HERRERA net-a-porter.com $990.00 Shop It

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io