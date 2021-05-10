Joe Jonas shared a gorgeous photo of Sophie Turner during her pregnancy to celebrate Mother's Day Sunday.

He also posted a photo of his mom, Denise Jonas.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums," he captioned the post.

Jonas recently opened up about becoming a parent, calling daughter Willa "gorgeous" and time spent at home with his family "amazing."

Joe Jonas shared a previously unseen glimpse into Sophie Turner's pregnancy with daughter Willa, in an Instagram post celebrating Mother's Day Sunday. Jonas posted a gorgeous snap of a pregnant Turner holding her bump, wearing a paneled plaid maxi dress while standing in the entrance to an extremely enviable walk-in closet (the shoes! The bags!)

Jonas also shared a sweet photo of himself and his mom, Denise Jonas, captioning the post, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums." Turner expressed her appreciation for the post in the comments (and revealed her nickname for her husband), writing, "Love you bubalub."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $10.00 SHOP NOW

Appearing on CBS This Morning last week, Jonas opened up a little about becoming a parent alongside Turner, and welcoming daughter Willa during quarantine. "It's been forced time at home—I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring," he said. "To be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back, and so I'm so thankful and grateful."

Jonas didn't go into much detail about Willa, but he did call her "gorgeous," adding that time spent at home with his wife and daughter was "amazing." Asked what he's learned about parenting, he shared some very relatable words of wisdom: "Naps are nice, all around."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io