Joe Jonas Shared a Gorgeous Unseen Photo From Sophie Turner's Pregnancy

By Emily Dixon

    Joe Jonas shared a previously unseen glimpse into Sophie Turner's pregnancy with daughter Willa, in an Instagram post celebrating Mother's Day Sunday. Jonas posted a gorgeous snap of a pregnant Turner holding her bump, wearing a paneled plaid maxi dress while standing in the entrance to an extremely enviable walk-in closet (the shoes! The bags!)

    Jonas also shared a sweet photo of himself and his mom, Denise Jonas, captioning the post, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums." Turner expressed her appreciation for the post in the comments (and revealed her nickname for her husband), writing, "Love you bubalub."

    Appearing on CBS This Morning last week, Jonas opened up a little about becoming a parent alongside Turner, and welcoming daughter Willa during quarantine. "It's been forced time at home—I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring," he said. "To be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back, and so I'm so thankful and grateful."

    Jonas didn't go into much detail about Willa, but he did call her "gorgeous," adding that time spent at home with his wife and daughter was "amazing." Asked what he's learned about parenting, he shared some very relatable words of wisdom: "Naps are nice, all around."

