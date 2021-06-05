Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Discussing Their Summer Plans and Planning a Trip Together

It seems as though things are going well for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in their rekindled romance.

According to new report from People, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already making some plans for the future.

A source told the out that the 48-year-old actor and 51-year-old singer and actress "are discussing summer plans" and "want to spend as much time together as possible" even though they're currently living on opposite sides of the country.

What does "spending as much time together as possible" look like when you're in a bicoastal relationship? Vacation love, that's what.

"They also want to take a trip," the source added.

There's no word yet on where Bennifer 2021 might go on their summer getaway, but the couple did reportedly spend time together in Montana on a couple's trip earlier this year just as they were testing the waters of reuniting romantically.

According to People's source, J.Lo "is incredibly happy" in the new and improved take on her relationship with Ben. "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship," the source added.

For the time being, Ben and Jen have reportedly been making time to see each other in Los Angeles, where he lives, and Miami, where she's based.

