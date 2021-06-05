Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name
2
The Best Bollywood Movies Ever
3
24 Hours with Kate Winslet
4
Trolls Thought I Was Anthony Weiner’s Mistress
5
How to Afford Your Post-Pandemic Getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Discussing Their Summer Plans and Planning a Trip Together

By Kayleigh Roberts
beverly hills, ca october 20 actresssinger jennifer lopez and actor ben affleck hold hands while filming her new music video at barefoot restaurant on october 20, 2002 in beverly hills, california photo by ben ari finegoldgetty images
Ben-Ari FinegoldGetty Images
    • A source close to the couple told People that the stars "are discussing summer plans" and "want to spend as much time together as possible."
      • Jennifer and Ben are reportedly planning a trip together during the summer and are "both acting very comfortable in their relationship."

        Bennifer 2.0 is going strong, it seems.

        According to new report from People, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already making some plans for the future.

        A source told the out that the 48-year-old actor and 51-year-old singer and actress "are discussing summer plans" and "want to spend as much time together as possible" even though they're currently living on opposite sides of the country.

        What does "spending as much time together as possible" look like when you're in a bicoastal relationship? Vacation love, that's what.

        "They also want to take a trip," the source added.

        There's no word yet on where Bennifer 2021 might go on their summer getaway, but the couple did reportedly spend time together in Montana on a couple's trip earlier this year just as they were testing the waters of reuniting romantically.

        According to People's source, J.Lo "is incredibly happy" in the new and improved take on her relationship with Ben. "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship," the source added.

        For the time being, Ben and Jen have reportedly been making time to see each other in Los Angeles, where he lives, and Miami, where she's based.

        Related Stories
        The 12 Best Action Movies of 2021 (So Far)
        The 'Sex and the City' Reboot Just Got Big-ger
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Jennifer Aniston Drags Rachel's 'Friends' Wardrobe
        Harry Was Left to Suffer After Diana's Death
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Mental Health
        How Queen Elizabeth II Got the Nickname Lilibet
        What Charlotte and Lilibet's Names Have in Common
        Royal Family Reacts to Sussex Birth Announcement
        Your Guide to the Current Royal Line of Succession
        Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name
        Where Is Lilibet In the Royal Line of Succession?
        Meghan Markle Has Given Birth to Her Second Child