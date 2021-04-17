Kate Middleton Included a Nod to Princess Diana in Her Outfit for Prince Philip's Funeral

For Prince Philip's funeral today, Kate Middleton paid homage to two important women in the royal family, the Queen and Princess Diana.

The piece is one that the Queen actually loaned to Kate's mother-in-law, Princess Diana, back in 1982, when she wore it for a banquet that was given by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands during the Dutch royal family's visit to the United Kingdom. It was one of Diana's earliest royal engagements, and took place in November the year after her royal wedding to Prince Charles.

The Queen herself wore the necklace several times, including for an engagement in Bangladesh in November 1983 and to a 1995 dinner in honor of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's 70th Birthday in London.

Kate actually wore the necklace before herself, for the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary dinner at Windsor Castle in 2017.

For the funeral, Kate also wore a black Roland Mouret dress with an asymmetrical neckline that reportedly cost £1,605. According to the Daily Mail, it was the same dress she wore for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in 2018.



