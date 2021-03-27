According to a new report, Kate Middleton is going out of her way to shield her three children from any fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dramatic, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Kate Middleton is in protective mom mode, apparently.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, the mother of three is putting her kids—Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2—first amid the drama and fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The interview was particularly difficult for Kate to digest, but she’s pulled herself together and is staying strong for the royal family and her children," a royal insider told Us. "Kate’s an extremely protective mother and while she’s all about open communication, George, Charlotte and Louis are still young."

The royal source, who described Kate as "one of the most dignified women you’ll ever meet," says she would hate for George, Charlotte, or Louis to ever "see her upset or struggling."

In other words: No matter how intense the family dramz gets, Kate isn't letting it affect the Cambridge kids.

"Kate is definitely strong enough to get through this," the source added. "She has a lead by example attitude, so it’s important for her to be a good role model to them. George and Charlotte are back at school, but she’s been spending her evenings with them. The children always brighten up her day, and she always says that when she goes through a difficult time, having her family there always helps. She feels so blessed to have her kids and a loving family."

As always, it sounds like Kate is putting her kids first and being the amazing woman we always expect her to be.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

