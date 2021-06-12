Prince Harry's HRH Title Was Removed from a Princess Diana Exhibit at Kensington Palace

We're feeling the impact of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit this week as Harry's "HRH" title was removed from a Princess Diana exhibit at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit just impacted a royal exhibit.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Harry's "HRH" title was recently removed from Kensington Palace's display of his late mother, Princess Diana's, 1981 wedding dress.

Apparently, when the display first opened, a placard describing the exhibit was present that read, "Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and HRH The Duke of Sussex" to make it clear that Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, had provided the historic gown for public viewing.

That placard has since been updated, however, and as of June 10, it now reads, "Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex."

Why? Because, after Harry and Meghan's royal exit, the couple agreed to no longer use their royal titles, meaning the sign never should have included "HRH" with Harry's name to begin with.

The Royal Collection Trust explained the error in a statement, saying, "Due to an administrative error, for which The Royal Collection Trust was responsible, the labels were incorrect and will be updated."

