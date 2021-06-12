Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry's HRH Title Was Removed from a Princess Diana Exhibit at Kensington Palace

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england january 16 prince harry, duke of sussex, the patron of the rugby football league hosts the rugby league world cup 2021 draws for the mens, womens and wheelchair tournaments at buckingham palace on january 16, 2020 in london, england the rugby league world cup 2021 will take place from october 23rd through to november 27th, 2021 in 17 cities across england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
    • The dress Diana wore to her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles is on public display at the palace and a placard at the exhibit originally described it as "Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and HRH The Duke of Sussex."
      • The Royal Collection Trust explained that the "HRH" title appeared with Harry's named "due to an administrative error," since Harry and Meghan forfeited use of their royal titles after their royal exit. The sign has since been updated.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit just impacted a royal exhibit.

        According to a report from Us Weekly, Harry's "HRH" title was recently removed from Kensington Palace's display of his late mother, Princess Diana's, 1981 wedding dress.

        Apparently, when the display first opened, a placard describing the exhibit was present that read, "Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and HRH The Duke of Sussex" to make it clear that Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, had provided the historic gown for public viewing.

        That placard has since been updated, however, and as of June 10, it now reads, "Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex."

        Why? Because, after Harry and Meghan's royal exit, the couple agreed to no longer use their royal titles, meaning the sign never should have included "HRH" with Harry's name to begin with.

        The Royal Collection Trust explained the error in a statement, saying, "Due to an administrative error, for which The Royal Collection Trust was responsible, the labels were incorrect and will be updated."

