Sophie Turner Admits That Her Dad Had to Learn to Love the Jonas Brothers' Music

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
    • Even though the JoBros music wasn't really his *thing* initially, he's really gotten into it. It's an adorable little detail.

        Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are going to get married (again) in June—and the photos, if we get them, are going to be spectacular. This probably won't surprise anyone, but Sophie's dad, Andrew Turner, is “beyond pleased” that she ended up with a Jonas Brother. However: He apparently needed a bit of a breaking-in period around her new husband's music. And the detail is so sweet.

        “Well, he’s getting into the Jonas Brothers...They weren’t his demographic! But he’s getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic,” Turner told HFPA's Patricia Danaher. “So yeah, my dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of...‘You have to marry a rugby player or a musician!’ So I got one of them right.”

        Couple things: 1) a middle aged man bopping along to the Jonas Brothers for the sake of his daughter is the most adorable thing I've ever heard, and 2) I love that detail of the "rugby player OR musician" note. You could literally not find two more different professions, and also, that seems like a very narrow focus. But everything worked out, so, great work, Sophie's dad!

        Sophie has obviously been a big part of her husband's life not just personally but professionally as well, even starring in the latest music video for the single "Sucker" and stealing the show:

        View this post on Instagram

        🍭

        A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

        She also comes out to support the Jonas Brothers' big events, like the premiere of their documentary Chasing Happiness. The couple is freakishly adorable, and now we know their family is too. And the upcoming wedding is on all of their minds, clearly. This is going to be the celebration of the decade, second only to J-sister Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's epic blowouts. Come on, Diplo, get that camera out so I can see the big bash, just like you did with the Vegas ceremony.

