Sophie Turner Shared a Stealth Selfie During an Unboxing Video on Her Instagram Story

Over the weekend, actress Sophie Turner took to Instagram to share an unboxing video of herself opening into a package from Louis Vuitton.

In the short clip, which she shared on her Instagram Story, Sophie opens the box (which is very clearly from Louis Vuitton, thanks to the designer's iconic logo pattern printed all over the exterior) and shows off her loot: Three stunning pairs of sunglasses from the designer.

As an extra treat for fans, however, the interior lid of the box contained a mirror, which meant Sophie also shared a brief, stealth selfie of her reflection. In addition to showing off her reaction to the sunglasses, the clip also gives fans another look at the actress' hair, which she recently dyed red again in a callback to her days playing Sansa Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones.

