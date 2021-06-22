Katie Holmes looked so summery in a gingham midi dress when she headed out in New York City this week.

Holmes paired her black and white Kate Spade dress with a white Kate Spade saddle bag.

Shop both items below!

I might be writing this under the dreary, gray sky for which London is famed, but Katie Holmes' latest ensemble has almost convinced me to march outside in a midi dress and sandals and simply employ the power of positive thinking to convince myself I'm not freezing. Holmes, on a much more pleasant day in New York City, headed out in a black and white gingham midi by Kate Spade this week—and, as ever, looked incredibly cool. See the photos over at Vogue.

Holmes accessorized her floaty midi dress with heeled sandals featuring metal hardware, layered pendant necklaces, and vintage-inspired brown sunglasses. Over her shoulder, she carried a white leather Kate Spade saddle bag. And, happily, both dress and bag are still available to shop:

mini gingham bodega midi dress Kate Spade $328.00 SHOP NOW

Kate Spade knott medium saddle crossbody Kate Spade $258.00 SHOP NOW

While Holmes has long had impeccable style, her status as a fashion icon really took off following her 2012 move to New York City, after her divorce from Tom Cruise (do you really need reminding of that cashmere bra co-ord?) In her April 2020 Allure cover interview, she opened up about the move and the freedom it afforded her and daughter Suri. "I have more fun. I'll take a class at Broadway Dance Center. I'll go to the Joyce Theater. I do hot yoga and boxing classes. I have a book club," she said. "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it."

"Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe," Holmes continued. "When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

