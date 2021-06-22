Today's Top Stories
1
Fashion Line Christy Dawn Designs for Mother Earth
2
Ace of Spades Is This Summer's Must-Read YA Novel
3
27 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop
4
24 Hours with Megababe Founder Katie Sturino
5
Kathryn Garcia: It's Time to Step Up or Shut Up

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Katie Holmes Is a Summery Vision in a Gingham Midi Dress

By Emily Dixon
new york, new york february 08 katie holmes attends the ulla johnson fashion show during february 2020 new york fashion week the shows on february 08, 2020 in new york city photo by john lamparskigetty images for nyfw the shows
John LamparskiGetty Images
  • Katie Holmes looked so summery in a gingham midi dress when she headed out in New York City this week.
  • Holmes paired her black and white Kate Spade dress with a white Kate Spade saddle bag.
  • Shop both items below!

    I might be writing this under the dreary, gray sky for which London is famed, but Katie Holmes' latest ensemble has almost convinced me to march outside in a midi dress and sandals and simply employ the power of positive thinking to convince myself I'm not freezing. Holmes, on a much more pleasant day in New York City, headed out in a black and white gingham midi by Kate Spade this week—and, as ever, looked incredibly cool. See the photos over at Vogue.

    Holmes accessorized her floaty midi dress with heeled sandals featuring metal hardware, layered pendant necklaces, and vintage-inspired brown sunglasses. Over her shoulder, she carried a white leather Kate Spade saddle bag. And, happily, both dress and bag are still available to shop:

    mini gingham bodega midi dress
    Kate Spade
    $328.00
    SHOP NOW
    Kate Spade
    knott medium saddle crossbody
    Kate Spade
    $258.00
    SHOP NOW

    While Holmes has long had impeccable style, her status as a fashion icon really took off following her 2012 move to New York City, after her divorce from Tom Cruise (do you really need reminding of that cashmere bra co-ord?) In her April 2020 Allure cover interview, she opened up about the move and the freedom it afforded her and daughter Suri. "I have more fun. I'll take a class at Broadway Dance Center. I'll go to the Joyce Theater. I do hot yoga and boxing classes. I have a book club," she said. "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it."

    "Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe," Holmes continued. "When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"

    Related Stories
    Katie Holmes Paired Baggy Jeans With a White Tank
    Katie Nails Casual Cool in Jeans, Tee, and Loafers
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    What Happens on Katie's Season?
    Ben Affleck Had a Sweet Father's Day Celebration
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Selena Talked Being Mocked Over Her Mental Health
    Olivia Wilde Was Asked About Harry Styles Romance
    Gigi Shared the Sweetest Photo of Zayn and Khai
    Meghan Shared the Cutest Update About Archie
    Meghan's Heartfelt Father's Day Gift for Harry
    Sophie Turner Shared a Sweet Unseen Pregnancy Snap
    The Queen Has a Collection of Dog Toys for Sale
    Meghan Revealed the Nod to Diana in 'The Bench'