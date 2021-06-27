Natalie Imbruglia On Learning Her Ex, David Schwimmer, Had a Crush on Jennifer Aniston When They Were Dating

When HBO Max's long-anticipated Friends reunion special aired, fans learned that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had real crushes on each other during the early days of filming the sitcom.

In a new interview, Natalie Imbruglia, who dated Schwimmer in the '90s, was asked about the revelation, but said she has no hard feelings about any crushing that may have been going on between the pair.

"I wasn’t paying attention to whether they were giving each other, you know, little looks over my shoulder," the singer said. "I don’t know if that was happening."

Of all the memorable moments in HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion, the most kick-you-in-the-crotch-spit-on-your-neck-fantastic came when David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston revealed that they had IRL crushes on each other during the early days of the sitcom.

"The first season I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer revealed, after which Aniston confirmed, "It was reciprocated."

Schwimmer quickly clarified that their mutual crush never crossed the line into a full-blown relationship, mostly because the timing was just never right.

"At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary," he said. "We respected that."

It was inevitable that people the pair were actually dating at the time would be asked to weigh in after a statement like that, so it's no surprise that the topic came up during Natalie Imbruglia's recent interview on Australia’s Kyle & Jackie O radio show.

"I’m OK with whatever happened back then," the singer, who dated Schwimmer in the '90s (although she couldn't recall the precise timeline of the relationship) said (per the New York Post). "It was a long time ago."

Imbruglia has nothing but fond memories of the relationship—and the Friends cast.

"I do remember being on the set and I remember everyone being lovely and really, really nice," she said, before weighing in on whether she noticed Schwimmer and Aniston's mutual crush. "I wasn’t paying attention to whether they were giving each other, you know, little looks over my shoulder. I don’t know if that was happening."

