Today's Top Stories
1
Fashion Line Christy Dawn Designs for Mother Earth
2
Ace of Spades Is This Summer's Must-Read YA Novel
3
24 Hours with Megababe Founder Katie Sturino
4
Kathryn Garcia: It's Time to Step Up or Shut Up
5
Irina Pairs Her LBD With a White Shirt and Sandals

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Natalie Imbruglia On Learning Her Ex, David Schwimmer, Had a Crush on Jennifer Aniston When They Were Dating

By Kayleigh Roberts
natalie imbruglia david schwimmer jennifer aniston
Getty Images
  • When HBO Max's long-anticipated Friends reunion special aired, fans learned that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had real crushes on each other during the early days of filming the sitcom.
    • In a new interview, Natalie Imbruglia, who dated Schwimmer in the '90s, was asked about the revelation, but said she has no hard feelings about any crushing that may have been going on between the pair.
      • "I wasn’t paying attention to whether they were giving each other, you know, little looks over my shoulder," the singer said. "I don’t know if that was happening."

        Of all the memorable moments in HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion, the most kick-you-in-the-crotch-spit-on-your-neck-fantastic came when David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston revealed that they had IRL crushes on each other during the early days of the sitcom.

        "The first season I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer revealed, after which Aniston confirmed, "It was reciprocated."

        Schwimmer quickly clarified that their mutual crush never crossed the line into a full-blown relationship, mostly because the timing was just never right.

        "At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary," he said. "We respected that."

        It was inevitable that people the pair were actually dating at the time would be asked to weigh in after a statement like that, so it's no surprise that the topic came up during Natalie Imbruglia's recent interview on Australia’s Kyle & Jackie O radio show.

        "I’m OK with whatever happened back then," the singer, who dated Schwimmer in the '90s (although she couldn't recall the precise timeline of the relationship) said (per the New York Post). "It was a long time ago."

        Imbruglia has nothing but fond memories of the relationship—and the Friends cast.

        "I do remember being on the set and I remember everyone being lovely and really, really nice," she said, before weighing in on whether she noticed Schwimmer and Aniston's mutual crush. "I wasn’t paying attention to whether they were giving each other, you know, little looks over my shoulder. I don’t know if that was happening."

        Related Stories
        Angelina Jolie Talks Race and Medical Care
        How K-Fed Feels About Britney's Conservatorship
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Will and Harry Were Fighting at Philip's Funeral
        Diana Saw Harry as William's "Wingman"
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Angelina Jolie Talks Race and Medical Care
        How K-Fed Feels About Britney's Conservatorship
        The Queen Was Spotted Driving to Harry's U.K. Home
        When George Learned He'll Be King Someday
        Meghan and Harry Rejected an Earl Title for Archie
        All About Christina From 'Too Hot to Handle'
        Diana Felt BBC Interview Would Lead to Divorce
        Get to Know Chase From 'Too Hot to Handle'