Prince Harry spoke about baby Lilibet Diana at the WellChild Awards in London Wednesday.

Chatting to Ed Sheeran, Harry said being a father of two "is definitely a juggle."

"We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," Harry told another guest at the awards ceremony.

Prince Harry surprised young winners at the WellChild Awards in London's Kew Gardens Wednesday, as ITV News reports, and shared a sweet conversation about children Lilibet and Archie with fellow attendee Ed Sheeran. Harry is patron of WellChild, a U.K. charity that helps children and young people with serious health needs receive care at home rather than at hospital.

Sheeran, who became a first time father to daughter Lyra last year, asked Harry, "Congratulations, a girl right? We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now. How do you manage with two?" Harry, who welcomed baby Lilibet Diana on June 4 with Meghan Markle, responded, "Two is definitely a juggle."

Harry also shared some cute details about siblings Lili and Archie, telling another guest at the awards ceremony, "We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy." See photos of the ceremony here.

The Duke of Sussex delivered a moving statement about the WellChild Awards, reflecting on his deeper connection with the charity after becoming a father. "Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organisation and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart," he said. "I wasn’t a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn’t need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work."

"Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild," Harry continued. "I could not be prouder to be here, to meet this year’s WellChild Award winners, to thank the nurses and doctors for all they do, and to celebrate these amazing families."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

