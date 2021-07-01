Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose left Turks and Caicos winners in more ways that one. After Marvin was declared the winner of Too Hot to Handle season two, he walked away with $55,000—and Melinda, his on-off girlfriend during their time at the resort. Before he won, he told Melinda that he wanted to make it work, asking her to be his girlfriend in spite of the distance (Melinda is based in New York, Marvin in Paris). They left the resort blissfully happy—but that was a while ago now, in December of 2020. So, are Marvin and Melinda still together now, in mid-2021?

Short answer: We don't know, but we have hints. While Cam Holmes and Emily Miller, the other major couple of season two, have confirmed that they're both in committed relationships now—presumably with each other, though they refused to specify—Marvin and Melinda have remained more tight-lipped. What we do know is that Marvin is still in Paris and Melinda remains in New York, so if they are making it work, they're making it work long-distance.

They've been flirting over Instagram.

In response to one post, Marvin wrote: "Sheeeeeesh. Queen," and in another, he wrote "woo" and a flame emoji—and Melinda pinned the comment. Melinda, meanwhile, has left a couple of telling emojis on Marvin's own Instagram, including the infamous hot and bothered emoji. That doesn't tell us much—most of the cast have been doing that. But Marvin did regram this video of the couple together at the end of the series, which was caption "Team M&M":

Melinda seems close to another member of the cast.

It looks like Melinda has been spending time with Peter Vigilante, the TikTok-famous original cast member—who, you'll remember, she kissed at the very beginning of the season. Fans did a deep dive into an Instagram Story that showed her clinking drinks with someone, and declared that the hand was Peter's. Melinda also re-shared a video Vigilante made of him lusting over her on the show, and they also appear to be working together on something for YouTube? Behold:

Which doesn't necessarily mean anything, obviously. Most likely, they're just friends. But...it's interesting!

Other contestants have commented on Marvin's behavior.

Tabitha told the Radio Times: “I voted for Cam because I had that moment with him and that test with him. I related to him a little bit...I think he was on a bigger journey and he learned more things compared to Marvin. Marvin was really cheeky. My heart just went out to Emily and Cam. I think they were just the more genuine couple at that moment.”

Marvin and Melinda on their final date at the retreat. Netflix

And Kayla Carter, another original cast member, told Melinda in a post-show interview that Marvin had been interested in her, too: "I had to share a bed with someone in particular"—that's Marvin—"who would have done things if I wanted to, but I wanted to respect our friendship more. So I didn't."

Like I said. Interesting!!

