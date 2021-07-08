Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's renewed relationship is going wonderfully, an insider told Us Weekly.

The couple "feel like they've been together again for years, not months," the source said.

"They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together," the insider added.

"They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together," the source said. Neither feels like they're "rushing things," either: "As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about."

What's more, both Lopez and Affleck see their breakup in the '00s as a positive when it comes to their relationship today. "Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around," the insider shared, adding that neither Lopez nor Affleck have a "single doubt" that they're in it for the long run. Again: extremely cute!

While neither Lopez nor Affleck have spoken publicly about their revived romance, Lopez did say she's having the "best time of [her] life" in an Apple Music interview earlier this week. "I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," she shared. "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at."

