Everything's been going pretty swimmingly since Bennifer reunited—not just between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck themselves, but also between their families, who are getting on already. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider shared, "J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids."

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner share children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. And Garner's a big fan of Lopez, the inside source revealed, saying Affleck's ex "can tell he is happy."

Lopez, too, "is so happy with Ben," the insider shared. "He is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop. He is caring, sweet and supportive of her, but not competitive with her when it comes to their careers and fame."

The couple recently enjoyed a romantic trip to the Hamptons, where they were spotted taking a walk with their arms around each other. Lopez has "always loved" the scenic region, Entertainment Tonight's source shared, and "wanted Ben to experience it with her."

"Ben just gets her and it's nice and fun when they're together," the source concluded. "They have so much in common and it's like they never ended their relationship years ago. They have picked up right where they left off." Lovely!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

