Today's Top Stories
1
Elite Track, Are You Okay?
2
Don't Go to the Beach Without These Essentials
3
Finally, SPF for All
4
Lindsay Adams Artwork Is Her Peace and Her Protest
5
A Look Back at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Love

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Families Are Already "Getting Along Great"

By Emily Dixon
ben affleck jennifer lopez during daredevil premiere arrivals at mann village theatre in westwood, ca, united states photo by chris weeksfilmmagic
Chris WeeksGetty Images

    Everything's been going pretty swimmingly since Bennifer reunited—not just between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck themselves, but also between their families, who are getting on already. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider shared, "J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids."

    Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner share children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. And Garner's a big fan of Lopez, the inside source revealed, saying Affleck's ex "can tell he is happy."

    Lopez, too, "is so happy with Ben," the insider shared. "He is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop. He is caring, sweet and supportive of her, but not competitive with her when it comes to their careers and fame."

    The couple recently enjoyed a romantic trip to the Hamptons, where they were spotted taking a walk with their arms around each other. Lopez has "always loved" the scenic region, Entertainment Tonight's source shared, and "wanted Ben to experience it with her."

    "Ben just gets her and it's nice and fun when they're together," the source concluded. "They have so much in common and it's like they never ended their relationship years ago. They have picked up right where they left off." Lovely!

    Related Stories
    J.Lo Said She's Having the "Best Time" of Her Life
    Bennifer Is on a Romantic Getaway in the Hamptons
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Britney Spears' Lawyer Has Asked to Resign
    What Happens on Katie's Season?
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Checking In With Marvin and Melinda From 'THTH'
    Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Made Out on a Yacht
    Britney Spears Might Retire, Her Manager Says
    Courteney, Lisa & Jennifer Had Another Reunion
    J.Lo Said She's Having the "Best Time" of Her Life
    The Queen Vetoed Princess Beatrice's Original Name
    Philip Wouldn't Want the Queen to Sit & Mourn Him
    Bennifer Is on a Romantic Getaway in the Hamptons