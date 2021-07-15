Judge Brenda Penny has ruled that Britney Spears can now choose her own attorney.

Spears celebrated by posting an Instagram video of herself doing cartwheels and horseback riding.

"New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!" she captioned the video.

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny granted Britney Spears the right to choose her own attorney. The star will now be represented by Mathew Rosengart, a high-profile lawyer who has also represented Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn, as The Guardian reports.

After a slew of distressing court hearings surrounding her conservatorship, Spears finally has something to celebrate. In a new and incredibly joyful Instagram video, she can be seen performing a series of cartwheels, as well as horseback riding. She captioned the post, "Coming along, folks ... coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎 !!!! #FreeBritney."



Fellow singer Ariana Grande commented, "YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED," inscribing herself in a long list of celebs who have spoken out in support of Spears as she fights to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship — including exes Kevin Federline and Justin Timberlake. Current boyfriend Sam Asghari also weighed in, commenting, "Internet is about to explode #freebritney."

This comes after Spears' former lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked to resign from the conservatorship and be replaced by another court-appointed lawyer. Thankfully, that hasn't been necessary, as Judge Penny granted Spears' wish to choose her own. Ingham represented Spears from 2008 onwards, and did little to help her break free of her "abusive" conservatorship.

The #FreeBritney movement has regained traction in recent weeks as the star's version of events has been heard in court, bringing to light disturbing details, including her conservators' refusal to let her remove her IUD, and their insistence that she take lithium, as E.T. reported.

