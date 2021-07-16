Jennifer Lopez seemingly referenced her relationship with Ben Affleck in a recent interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to comment publicly on the reunion that delighted the internet—but Lopez did allude to Bennifer 2.0 in a recent interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, as People reports. After discussing her latest single "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro, J.Lo talked the recent resurgence of interest in her 2002 album This Is Me... Then—which is both dedicated to Affleck and features a song Lopez wrote for her him, titled "Dear Ben."

"The name of that album was This Is Me... Then. That was a moment. When you go back and hear that, you hear the purity and the love there," Lopez said. She went on to make a pretty clear reference to her renewed relationship with Affleck, saying, "I think that's why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, 'Wow, really?' And I think it gave people hope."

"Some things do last forever," J.Lo added. And it sounds like said things include Bennifer!

Lopez also hinted at her relationship with Affleck in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe earlier this month. "I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," she said. "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again."

"I love all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the good wishes," she continued. "And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

