Cardi B made history once again with new single "Up."

Her single debuted in the top spot on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, making her the first to debut with two consecutive singles as lead artist (the first being last year's "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion).

"Up" also debuted at number two on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making Cardi the first female rapper to debut in the top five without features since Lauryn Hill released "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

"I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters this is BIG for me .I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded," Cardi tweeted.

Cardi B is in the business of making history, and she did so once more this week when new single "Up" debuted at number one on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. As Billboard notes, the feat makes her the first to debut in the chart's top spot with two consecutive singles as lead artist (the former being last year's "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion), and the first woman to hit the top spot with two consecutive singles of any type. Drake set the latter record back in 2016, after featuring on Rihanna's "Work" then releasing his own single "Summer Sixteen."

What's more, "Up" debuted at number two on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making Cardi the first female rapper to debut so high without any features since Lauryn Hill hit number one with "Doo Wop (That Thing)," back in 1998. On Twitter, Cardi celebrated her massive success, writing, "I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters this is BIG for me .I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded.First time a female rapper debut top 5 since Lauren.This is pop girl shit but I’m not pop."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Just landed and my wifi back poppin .I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters this is BIG for me .I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded.First time a female rapper debut top 5 since Lauren.This is pop girl shit but I’m not pop . pic.twitter.com/VSdT60mvUX — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 16, 2021

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

"At the beginning of last week I was crying because one single post put my confidence down.She needs promo , she’s a flop, she needs help erasing the fact I been constantly winning," Cardi wrote in a subsequent tweet. "I had to brush it off remind myself I beat records wit my last record & now boom .Chart too high."

Cardi went on to thank her fans again, writing, "I want to thank my fans with the bottom & top of my heart .Ya remind of me .The underdogs.So underestimated but show the fuck out when it’s time .I really can’t believe this .I told a couple of yall I don’t care about a number 1 a top 5 is a big win for me."

She also pledged to stage a massive celebration after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. "When the world back open mark my words .I’m flying out at least 200 BARDIGANG and we finna have a party and laugh at all the times we had negative viral tweets & Everytime we proved motherfuckers wrong .I don’t care about the cost I’m doing it," she tweeted. Congratulations, Cardi! Can I come?

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io