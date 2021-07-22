The New York City apartment Ariana Grande shared with ex Pete Davidson has just sold for about $13.5 million.

The stunning apartment is located in Chelsea, above the High Line park.

The building features a private IMAX theater, a 75-foot indoor pool, a spa, a gym, and a juice bar.

If you're looking to feel some white-hot envy this morning, allow me to introduce you to the New York City apartment Ariana Grande previously shared with Pete Davidson, which just sold for about $13.5 million, according to People. Grande and Davidson moved into the apartment shortly after getting together in 2018, but left after they separated the following October. And it's so incredibly stunning that my jealousy may never subside!

The 4023-square-foot apartment is situated right above the High Line park in Chelsea, in a building designed by the late, iconic architect Dame Zaha Hadid. Suitably for a celebrity home, its sale was managed by a celebrity real estate agent: Steve Gold, of Million Dollar Listing: New York. See snaps of the apartment here.

According to People, the apartment has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms (I don't know what that means either), and an enormous dressing room off the primary bedroom. The kitchen, meanwhile, boasts double refrigerators, double dishwashers, a dedicated wine refrigerator, and a steam oven. One can only dream!

My envy really set in, however, when I learned of the facilities in the apartment building: a private IMAX theater, a 75-foot indoor pool, a spa, a gym (plus juice bar), and a "secured parking portal." Oh, to hop out of bed and head straight downstairs to the IMAX!

Grande's new home, in Montecito, California, is just as covetable—so much so that she married husband Dalton Gomez there back in May. "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," an inside source told People at the time. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

