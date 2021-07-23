Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are Instagram official!

The couple attended Leah Remini's recent 51st birthday party together, and Remini shared a sweet snap of all three on Instagram.

Affleck has his arms around Lopez and Remini in the photo, with J.Lo resting her hand on her boyfriend's chest.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might not have spoken (or posted) publicly about their revived romance yet, but they're pretty much Instagram official all the same! And Bennifer fans have Lopez's good friend Leah Remini to thank. Remini shared a video montage from her recent 51st birthday party on Instagram Thursday—which included a sweet photobooth snap of herself, Lopez, and Affleck.

"Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday," Remini captioned the video. "I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me."

Affleck has his arms around both Lopez and Remini in the cute grayscale photo, with J.Lo resting her hand on her boyfriend's chest. See the snap at the 32-second mark below.

Things are going swimmingly between Lopez and Affleck, with an insider telling People that they're "madly in love" and see each other as "the loves of each other's lives." Their 2004 breakup has only made them stronger this time around, a source close to Lopez shared. "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben," the source said. "She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."

Affleck is just as thrilled about his reunion with J.Lo: He's "very happy" with Lopez, an insider told People, adding, "She's wonderful for him." What's more, they're planning for their future together, with a Lopez source revealing, "They want to do everything they can to make this work."

