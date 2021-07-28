Today's Top Stories
1
Simone Biles Has Exited the Gymnastics Team Final
2
Nordstrom's 2021 Anniversary Sale Is the Best Yet
3
Read an Excerpt From 'We Were Never Here'
4
The Eternal Sunshine of Juno Temple
5
COVID Forced My Open Marriage Closed

Prince William Will Suffer "Worst of All" from Revelations in Prince Harry's Memoir, a Royal Expert Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england july 01 prince william, duke of cambridge left and prince harry, duke of sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother diana, princess of wales, in the sunken garden at kensington palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on july 1, 2021 in london, england today would have been the 60th birthday of princess diana, who died in 1997 at a ceremony here today, her sons prince william and prince harry, the duke of cambridge and the duke of sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory photo by yui mok wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Royal fans are excited to read Prince Harry's memoir, but the royal family is widely reported to be less-than-thrilled about the upcoming book.
    • According to royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward, Harry's older brother, Prince William, stands to come out of this worst of all" if Harry decides to share new criticisms of the royal family.
      • "If Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future," she said. "It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future."

        Prince Harry's upcoming memoir might just have the potential to blow up the royal family as we know it, at least according to some royal experts.

        In a new interview with GB News, royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward said that Harry's older brother, Prince William, is the member of the royal family who stands to be hurt the most by any bombshells Harry might drop in the book.

        "William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry and basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future," she explained (per Express). "It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future."

        Although she believes William stands to come out the biggest loser if Harry is very critical of the royal family in the book, Seward says Harry's father, Prince Charles, also stands to be hurt by the memoir, especially if Harry doubles down on some criticisms he's already made about Charles.

        "Of course, everyone forgets poor old Prince Charles, who has remained very very quiet about all of this," Seward added."It is his son and how hurtful can it be for him to hear Harry say that his father hasn’t been a great father—which is more or less some of the things he has already said."

        Harry, for his part, hasn't said much about the tone the memoir will take, only that it will be a "firsthand account of [his] life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

        "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said in a statement when the book was announced. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

        Related Stories
        Why Harry's Memoir Release Date Has Upset People
        Will & Kate's Modern Approach to Raising George
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry's Friends Don't Want to Be in His Memoir
        Will & Kate's Modern Approach to Raising George
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Why Harry's Memoir Release Date Has Upset People
        The Royals Are Worried About Prince Harry's Memoir
        Harry Is Putting the Queen in a Difficult Position
        Are Will & Kate Sending a Message to Harry & Meg?
        Harry and Meghan Reportedly Have a Four-Book Deal
        Rare Photos From Diana and Charles' Wedding
        Prince George Looks So Grown-Up in New Portrait
        Whatever Happened to Archewell Audio?