Royal fans are excited to read Prince Harry's memoir, but the royal family is widely reported to be less-than-thrilled about the upcoming book.

According to royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward, Harry's older brother, Prince William, stands to come out of this worst of all" if Harry decides to share new criticisms of the royal family.

"If Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future," she said. "It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future."

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir might just have the potential to blow up the royal family as we know it, at least according to some royal experts.

In a new interview with GB News, royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward said that Harry's older brother, Prince William, is the member of the royal family who stands to be hurt the most by any bombshells Harry might drop in the book.

"William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry and basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future," she explained (per Express). "It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future."

Although she believes William stands to come out the biggest loser if Harry is very critical of the royal family in the book, Seward says Harry's father, Prince Charles, also stands to be hurt by the memoir, especially if Harry doubles down on some criticisms he's already made about Charles.

"Of course, everyone forgets poor old Prince Charles, who has remained very very quiet about all of this," Seward added."It is his son and how hurtful can it be for him to hear Harry say that his father hasn’t been a great father—which is more or less some of the things he has already said."

Harry, for his part, hasn't said much about the tone the memoir will take, only that it will be a "firsthand account of [his] life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said in a statement when the book was announced. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io