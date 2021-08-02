Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Is Back Wearing the Diamond Bracelet Ben Affleck Gave Her in 2002

No sign of the pink diamond engagement ring yet, but I'm not ruling anything out!

By Iris Goldsztajn
ben affleck jennifer lopez
Kevin WinterGetty Images

Bennifer 2.0 is escalating, and it's escalating fast. It feels like just yesterday that the completely out-of-left-field reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was nothing more than a rumor (albeit a very plausible one). Now the lovebirds seem to be taking their rekindled romance one milestone further every day that passes. The latest token of Bennifer's growing love? Eagled-eyed fans spotted some very special bling on J-Lo's wrist: a Harry Winston diamond bracelet which Affleck apparently gifted her during their first round of courtship back in 2002 (check out the photos). No sign of the pink diamond engagement ring from the same designer yet, but at this rate, I'm not ruling anything out.

The couple has been enjoying a dreamy Mediterranean escapade to celebrate Lopez' 52nd birthday, per ELLE.

amalfi, italy july 28 ben affleck and jennifer lopez are seen on july 28, 2021 in amalfi, italy photo by megagc images
MEGAGetty Images

To mark the occasion, they set sail on a luxury yacht, which turned out to be the ideal setting for an "Instagram-official" announcement (via some serious on-camera making out).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If swapping saliva in Europe perhaps doesn't scream "longevity," taking some of their collective kids to Universal Studios and considering moving across the country for each other kind of does. Plus, you know it's real when Matt Damon starts weighing in on your relationship, TBH.

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of Gigli in 2002 and became engaged that same year, according to People. They eventually called off their wedding in 2003, citing "excessive media attention." They broke up for good—well, until now—in 2004.

