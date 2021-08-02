Bennifer 2.0 is escalating, and it's escalating fast. It feels like just yesterday that the completely out-of-left-field reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was nothing more than a rumor (albeit a very plausible one). Now the lovebirds seem to be taking their rekindled romance one milestone further every day that passes. The latest token of Bennifer's growing love? Eagled-eyed fans spotted some very special bling on J-Lo's wrist: a Harry Winston diamond bracelet which Affleck apparently gifted her during their first round of courtship back in 2002 (check out the photos). No sign of the pink diamond engagement ring from the same designer yet, but at this rate, I'm not ruling anything out.

The couple has been enjoying a dreamy Mediterranean escapade to celebrate Lopez' 52nd birthday, per ELLE.

To mark the occasion, they set sail on a luxury yacht, which turned out to be the ideal setting for an "Instagram-official" announcement (via some serious on-camera making out).

If swapping saliva in Europe perhaps doesn't scream "longevity," taking some of their collective kids to Universal Studios and considering moving across the country for each other kind of does. Plus, you know it's real when Matt Damon starts weighing in on your relationship, TBH.

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of Gigli in 2002 and became engaged that same year, according to People. They eventually called off their wedding in 2003, citing "excessive media attention." They broke up for good—well, until now—in 2004.

