Today's Top Stories
1
Lindsay Adams Artwork Is Her Peace and Her Protest
2
Sha’Carri Richardson Tests Positive for Marijuana
3
Don't Go to the Beach Without These Essentials
4
A Body Language Expert Analyzes Harry and William
5
Easy Low-Waste Beauty Swaps to Make Right Now

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Took Their Kids to Universal Studios for a Blended Family Day

By Kayleigh Roberts
jennifer lopez ben affleck kids universal
Getty Images
    • Lopez and Affleck began the process of publicly blending their families, taking three of their collective five children out for a family fun day at Universal Studios in Hollywood.
      • Lopez brought her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Affleck was joined by his 9-year-old son, Samuel. Affleck's daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, did not join the group for the outing.

        Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially blending their families.

        The recently reunited couple (they were engaged from 2002-2004 and reconnected earlier this year after Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez) were spotted out at Universal Studios in Hollywood with three of their children—Lopez's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck's 9-year-old son, Samuel. Lopez and Affleck are both dedicated co-parents with their respective exes, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner (in addition to Samuel, Affleck also shares two daughters—Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12—with Garner).

        Bennifer's blended family outing went down on Friday and was caught on camera by paparazzi (Page Six has lots of pictures of the couple's day at the theme park) and by fans. One video, shared on TikTok and, later, on Twitter, shows the couple and their kids (Samuel and Emme are clearly visible in the clip) boarding Jurassic World: The Ride at the park. Everyone in the party wore ponchos to protect their clothes on the notoriously splashy water ride.

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Of course, the couple was also joined by a security team, since they prioritize their kids' safety above all else.

        Related Stories
        Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Everything We Know
        Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted Kissing in LA
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Meghan Might Join Harry in the U.K. in September
        Kate and Louis Ran into a Royal Fan in the Park
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Harry Flew to LA Amid News Meghan's Uncle Died
        Prince Harry's Reaction to Seeing Diana's Statue
        Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted Kissing in LA
        Will & Harry Have Started the Healing Process
        About That "Sexy Nerd" From 'Too Hot to Handle'
        Get to Know Chase From 'Too Hot to Handle'
        Checking In With Marvin and Melinda From 'THTH'
        Dionne Warwick Spoke Out in Support of Britney