Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Took Their Kids to Universal Studios for a Blended Family Day

On Friday, recently-reunited power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took an important step in their rekindle relationship.

Lopez and Affleck began the process of publicly blending their families, taking three of their collective five children out for a family fun day at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Lopez brought her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Affleck was joined by his 9-year-old son, Samuel. Affleck's daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, did not join the group for the outing.

The recently reunited couple (they were engaged from 2002-2004 and reconnected earlier this year after Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez) were spotted out at Universal Studios in Hollywood with three of their children—Lopez's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck's 9-year-old son, Samuel. Lopez and Affleck are both dedicated co-parents with their respective exes, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner (in addition to Samuel, Affleck also shares two daughters—Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12—with Garner).

Bennifer's blended family outing went down on Friday and was caught on camera by paparazzi (Page Six has lots of pictures of the couple's day at the theme park) and by fans. One video, shared on TikTok and, later, on Twitter, shows the couple and their kids (Samuel and Emme are clearly visible in the clip) boarding Jurassic World: The Ride at the park. Everyone in the party wore ponchos to protect their clothes on the notoriously splashy water ride.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez with Samuel and Emme at Universal Studios today.



July 2, 2021

Credits: tiktok glo00001 pic.twitter.com/cCQqNKTolW — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 3, 2021

Of course, the couple was also joined by a security team, since they prioritize their kids' safety above all else.

