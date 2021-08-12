Today's Top Stories
Simone Biles on Abortion: "Your Body. Your Choice"

The gymnast made her views crystal clear on Instagram Stories.

By Iris Goldsztajn
tokyo, japan august 03 simone biles of team united states competes in the womens balance beam final on day eleven of the tokyo 2020 olympic games at ariake gymnastics centre on august 03, 2021 in tokyo, japan photo by elsagetty images
ElsaGetty Images

Earlier this week, Simone Biles responded to "unpopular opinions" from fans on her Instagram Stories. When one person offered the opinion that "abortion is wrong :)," Biles came prepared with a strong pro-choice stance.

She wrote, "I already know this is going to start the biggest argument & may even lose followers BUT. I'm very much pro-choice. Your body. Your choice."

Preempting one of the counter-arguments that pro-choice advocates are often faced with, Biles continued, "Also for everyone gonna say 'just put it up for adoption' it's not that easy and coming from someone who was in the foster care system TRUST me foster care system is broken & it's TOUGH. Especially on the kids and young adults who age out & adoption is expensive ... I'm just saying."

And making the most of this opportunity to weigh in on another important issue of the day, Biles concluded her message by saying, "& don't even come at me if you couldn't keep a mask on. Or refused to wear one."

simone biles instagram story
Simone BilesInstagram

Biles knew when she posted this message that she would receive backlash, and she had no problem putting dissenters in their place when said backlash materialized. Taking to Twitter on Aug. 10, Biles responded to a user's since-deleted comment that read, "Thoughts with all the kids in the foster care system today being told by @Simone_Biles that their lives are worth nothing and are better off dead."

The Olympic athlete wrote, "DO NOT misconstrue my words. That is not at all what I implied. I did NOT say I support to abort rather than to put them through the foster care system. What I did imply is that you should not control someone elses body/decision. Let’s be real what you care about is control…"

She continued, "I have forever & will continue to support foster kids. AS I WAS ONE. I’ve been an advocate for foster kids and the system but you wouldn’t know that because you don’t follow me, you just like to open your mouth."

"also if you have a fake account don’t even talk to me. Y’all p*ss me off to no end. I’m done because you’ll twist my words however it feels fitting to spew hate. Also if anyone is seeing this just know I support you doing whatever feels fitting for YOU."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
