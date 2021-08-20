Jennifer Lopez Looked Super Elegant While Working on Her Netflix Collab

I'm fairly certain there isn't anything Jennifer Lopez can't do. For her latest trick, the actress, singer, entrepreneur and fashion icon is collaborating on what sounds like a massive project with Netflix. As Variety announced in June, Lopez will be producing several movies and TV shows with the streaming platform, through her own production company Nuyorican Productions.

It looks like Lopez is already hard at work on these exciting projects. She posted a series of Instagram photos of herself on set, looking as professional as you'd expect, captioning the post, "Bringing the beige #NetflixOutfitCheck #SomethingIsComing." She also tagged several key people from her entourage, including hairstylist Chris Appleton, nail artist Tom Bachik, and fashion stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

The latter two are presumably responsible for the two impeccable outfits J-Lo wore in the pictures. In three of them, the star paired a beige-toned Brunello Cucinelli suit with a Cult Gaia bandeau top and Vrai hoops, according to the Daily Mail. For her other outfit, Lopez revealed the Cult Gaia top in all its glory, showing off its attached puffy sleeves, and pairing it with its complementary piece, a matching knit skirt also by Cult Gaia, featuring ribboned details.

This isn't the first time Lopez has included Cult Gaia pieces in her wardrobe: She recently looked breezy in one of the label's dresses, a white linen number with cutouts around the waist, during her romantic European trip with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

