Jennifer Lopez Looked Super Elegant While Working on Her Netflix Collab

The star has a production deal with the streaming giant.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, ca october 09 jennifer lopez attends the 2018 american music awards at microsoft theater on october 9, 2018 in los angeles, california photo by kevork djanseziangetty images for dcp
Kevork DjansezianGetty Images

I'm fairly certain there isn't anything Jennifer Lopez can't do. For her latest trick, the actress, singer, entrepreneur and fashion icon is collaborating on what sounds like a massive project with Netflix. As Variety announced in June, Lopez will be producing several movies and TV shows with the streaming platform, through her own production company Nuyorican Productions.

It looks like Lopez is already hard at work on these exciting projects. She posted a series of Instagram photos of herself on set, looking as professional as you'd expect, captioning the post, "Bringing the beige #NetflixOutfitCheck #SomethingIsComing." She also tagged several key people from her entourage, including hairstylist Chris Appleton, nail artist Tom Bachik, and fashion stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

The latter two are presumably responsible for the two impeccable outfits J-Lo wore in the pictures. In three of them, the star paired a beige-toned Brunello Cucinelli suit with a Cult Gaia bandeau top and Vrai hoops, according to the Daily Mail. For her other outfit, Lopez revealed the Cult Gaia top in all its glory, showing off its attached puffy sleeves, and pairing it with its complementary piece, a matching knit skirt also by Cult Gaia, featuring ribboned details.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This isn't the first time Lopez has included Cult Gaia pieces in her wardrobe: She recently looked breezy in one of the label's dresses, a white linen number with cutouts around the waist, during her romantic European trip with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

portofino, italy july 31 jennifer lopez is seen on july 31, 2021 in portofino, italy photo by oliver palombimegagc images
MEGAGetty Images
