Jennifer Lopez's Hair Looks Totally Transformed in New Selfie

Transformation alert: Jennifer Lopez—queen of long, flowing hair and big, dramatic ponytails—has just shared a selfie of her natural, woke-up-like-this locks sans her usual extensions, as pointed out by Cosmopolitan UK. In the photo, posted to the @jlobeauty Instagram account, the actress and singer is rocking a bob (or is it a lob??) that is a lot more casual than some of her other recent looks, styled with loose beachy waves. The whole vibe is making me want to march into a salon ASAP and demand "one J-Lo, please."

Although Lopez' hairstyle in the selfie is what caught many people's eye, it was actually posted to promote THAT STAR FILTER, a "complexion booster" formula from the star's eponymous beauty line. And true to form, it's undeniable that J-Lo is positively glowing in the pic, grainy iPhone photo as it may be. She is wearing minimal makeup, a light pink lipstick, hoop earrings and big, metal-framed sunglasses. The cherry on top? A gold bedazzled tumbler that says "BEAUTY" on it. Yes, please.

If Lopez regularly gives you hair envy, you can thank her stylist Chris Appleton, who is responsible for some of her iconic looks, including these space buns, this mermaid hair, and these curtain bangs (always on trend, eh, Chris?). The star and stylist are basically besties, TBH.

Appleton is super coveted by the rich and famous right now: He also works with Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa, and he generously shares his best tips and tricks for a gorgeous mane on Instagram, so you can apply them at home. Maybe I don't need that salon after all.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

