After cruising around the Mediterranean for a week with new/old boyfriend Ben Affleck, I'm sad to report that Jennifer Lopez has returned to the U.S. Although she may no longer be regaling us with steamy Instagram content that makes you wonder whether you should get back with your ex after all, she still managed to inspire us with some timeless fashion moments before leaving Italy.

First up was the summer outfit of our wildest dreams: a white linen dress from Cult Gaia and a brightly patterned Dolce & Gabbana tote bag, which she wore around Portofino, looking as effortless and glamorous as ever.

MEGA Getty Images

MEGA Getty Images

Then there were was the outfit J-Lo wore to leave the Lürssen yacht and board her flight home: a silk red, white, and blue Valentino suit paired with white heeled sandals and a classic white Birkin bag. As noted by British Vogue, this get-up marked a clear change of pace after the star showed off a series of bikinis, kaftans and palazzo pants during her time in Europe.

MEGA Getty Images

Lopez may be heading back to her regular life, but that doesn't mean she and Affleck are parting ways—in fact, she is even considering leaving her current home base of Miami to join her boyfriend in L.A.

"Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen," Lopez told Apple Music 1 back in July. "Once you get good, once you get to the point where you're like, 'this is not right for me' or 'this doesn't feel good' or 'I need to make an adjustment here,' this isn't really about anyone else but me. Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place." Too right.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

