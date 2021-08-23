Beyoncé and Jay-Z Star in New Tiffany & Co Campaign With A Whole Lot of Diamonds

Ultimate power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z will star in a new Tiffany & Co ad campaign, named ABOUT LOVE, which is set to officially launch around the world on Sept. 2, People reports. The husband-and-wife duo will feature in both a print campaign and a video ad for the legendary jewelry label.

In an exclusive set of photos released ahead of the official launch, the couple embody the timeless elegance that we have all come to associate with Tiffany & Co—her in a black floor-length gown, sheer long gloves and a top knot, and him in a classic black suit and bowtie. Between the two of them, they are wearing more than 200 carats of diamonds, according to Vogue, including the Tiffany Yellow Diamond. This jewel had previously only been worn by Lady Gaga, Audrey Hepburn and socialite Mary Whitehouse, according to People, so needless to say it's a pretty big deal.

In a statement obtained by People, Beyoncé and Jay-Z said, "Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate."

Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co, explained the spirit of the campaign. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story," Arnault said. "As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

The film was shot by Jay-Z himself, with Beyoncé providing the soundtrack. The campaign will also notably feature a reproduction of a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting on a Tiffany blue background. Nothing but the best.

