Beyoncé and Jay-Z Star in New Tiffany & Co Campaign With A Whole Lot of Diamonds

Beyoncé wore a diamond previously only worn by three other women.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny may 05 jay z l and beyonce attend the charles james beyond fashion costume institute gala at the metropolitan museum of art on may 5, 2014 in new york city photo by mike coppolagetty images
Mike CoppolaGetty Images

Ultimate power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z will star in a new Tiffany & Co ad campaign, named ABOUT LOVE, which is set to officially launch around the world on Sept. 2, People reports. The husband-and-wife duo will feature in both a print campaign and a video ad for the legendary jewelry label.

In an exclusive set of photos released ahead of the official launch, the couple embody the timeless elegance that we have all come to associate with Tiffany & Co—her in a black floor-length gown, sheer long gloves and a top knot, and him in a classic black suit and bowtie. Between the two of them, they are wearing more than 200 carats of diamonds, according to Vogue, including the Tiffany Yellow Diamond. This jewel had previously only been worn by Lady Gaga, Audrey Hepburn and socialite Mary Whitehouse, according to People, so needless to say it's a pretty big deal.

beverly hills, california february 24 lady gaga attends the 2019 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 24, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
beverly hills, california february 24 lady gaga s tiffany yellow diamond necklace during the 2019 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 24, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by toni anne barsonfilmmagic
Toni Anne BarsonGetty Images

In a statement obtained by People, Beyoncé and Jay-Z said, "Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate."

Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co, explained the spirit of the campaign. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story," Arnault said. "As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

The film was shot by Jay-Z himself, with Beyoncé providing the soundtrack. The campaign will also notably feature a reproduction of a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting on a Tiffany blue background. Nothing but the best.

