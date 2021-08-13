Today's Top Stories
Blake Lively Hilariously Promos Ryan Reynolds' New Movie With a Bikini Pic

Free Guy is in theaters now.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny august 03 blake lively and ryan reynolds are seen in midtown on august 3, 2021 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for lightheartedly trolling each other every chance they get, but that doesn't mean they're not super supportive of each other as well. Reynolds' new movie, Free Guy, hit theaters on Aug. 13, and Lively wants to make sure everyone knows it. To capture her Instagram followers' attention, the actress took to her Stories ahead of the movie's release, posting a photo of herself in a bikini that showed off her butt with the caption, "Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you'll be bummed." Message = received.

But the pun alone wasn't funny enough for Lively, who ~livened~ up the post (sorry) with a gif of Reynolds looking, um, admiringly, at his wife's backside. Having gifs of your husband ready to go from Instagram's library is a pretty good perk of marrying someone famous, I guess.

blake lively in a bikini
Blake LivelyInstagram

The husband-and-wife pair made quite a splash at the Free Guy premiere in New York City last week, with Lively in a dazzling pink sequin gown by Prabal Gurung and Reynolds in a corduroy suit and plaid shirt.

new york, new york august 03 blake lively l and ryan reynolds attend the free guy new york premiere at amc lincoln square theater in the upper west side on august 03, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

As for the movie itself, critics are into it so far, and its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at a respectable 84 percent at time of writing. To celebrate, Reynolds posted a movie still on Instagram with the caption, "Free Guy is certified FRESH! It’s been a labour of love for *checks notes* a very strange three years. I’m so glad #FreeGuy will finally bring its unique brand of feel-good mayhem to the big screen. I had so much fun making this film and I hope you feel the same watching it."

