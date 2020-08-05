Today's Top Stories
Reese Witherspoon Kicked Off a Viral Meme Trend on Instagram

Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington also chimed in, cause, duh.

By Bianca Rodriguez
2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

Not to sound like a broken record or anything, but this year, good old' 2020, has been a doozy thanks to a series of unfortunate events I could indeed write a 500-page novel on. I mean, nothing good has happened since Parasite won Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in February. Thankfully, the internet is always filled with funny, all-too-relatable content—like the recent "2020 by month" meme challenge, started by Reese Witherspoon herself.

How the Meme Started

Dubbed by some as the "Reese Witherspoon Challenge," since she was the first A-lister to kick off the trend, the new meme features a collage of photos of different characters a celebrity has played over the years matching a different month in 2020. Here Witherspoon served us looks from Legally Blonde, Little Fires Everywhere, Wild, and more.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

Yup. #2020

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Other Celebrities Obviously Had to Join

Since she posted the all-too-true funny post on Instagram, the love of my life, Mindy Kaling, has also added her take to the challenge. She captioned her photo, “Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon.” As well as another actress and a woman I inspire to be, Kerry Washington, hopped on the trend too captioning her's, "@reesewitherspoon @mindykaling...SAME."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

Pretty much. Inspired by @reesewitherspoon

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

@reesewitherspoon @mindykaling...SAME

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

And because some of the biggest names in Hollywood, started doing it well, everyone is because uh...duh. Witherspoon hasn't commented on starting the trend, but like us, she's probably laughing at all the celebs, models, TV shows, and movies giving us an accurate look into month ?? of quarantine. Here are some of our favorites:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

Had to make one since Don is a full 2020 mood

A post shared by no context don draper (@nocontextdondraper) on

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Be sure to check back in later, because I'm sure some more will be rolling in today.

