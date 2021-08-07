Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is "Still in Love" With Him in His New Song

At a Donda listening event earlier this week, Kanye West claimed that his ex, Kim Kardashian, still has feelings for him.

The claim came in the lyrics of a new track, in which West rapped, "Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me."

Kardashian has attended both of West's Donda listening events, along with the couple's four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago 4, and Psalm, 2.

The 44-year-old rapper held his second Donda listening party earlier this week at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his upcoming 10th studio album.

During the listening party, West premiered a new song from the album that references his divorce from Kim Kardashian—and her ongoing support of him in the midst of the split.

"Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," West raps on the track (per People). The lyric seems to be a direct reference to the fact that Kardashian has attended both of his listening parties for the new album, along with all four of their children—North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago 4, and Psalm, 2.

That wasn't the only buzzy lyric from the listening event though. West also reportedly updated the lyrics to a song he previewed at the first Donda listening party. The first time West previewed the track, "Love Unconditionally," he rapped, "I'm losing my family." According to People, West changed things up at the second Donda listening event, rapping, "I'm losing all my family / Darling, come back to me."

