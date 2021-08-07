Today's Top Stories
1
What Winnie Harlow Wears to Work
2
Channel Your Inner David Bowie With Glitter Makeup
3
Obsessed With the Olympics? Read These Books
4
"I Was Afraid to Be Associated With My Brand"
5
'Bachelor In Paradise' 2021: Everything We Know

Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is "Still in Love" With Him in His New Song

By Kayleigh Roberts
new york, new york november 06 kanye west and kim kardashian west attend the wsj magazine 2019 innovator awards sponsored by harry winston and rémy martinat moma on november 06, 2019 in new york city photo by lars nikigetty images for wsj magazine innovators awards
Lars NikiGetty Images
  • At a Donda listening event earlier this week, Kanye West claimed that his ex, Kim Kardashian, still has feelings for him.
    • The claim came in the lyrics of a new track, in which West rapped, "Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me."
      • Kardashian has attended both of West's Donda listening events, along with the couple's four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago 4, and Psalm, 2.

        Kanye West is putting it all out there in his new music.

        The 44-year-old rapper held his second Donda listening party earlier this week at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his upcoming 10th studio album.

        During the listening party, West premiered a new song from the album that references his divorce from Kim Kardashian—and her ongoing support of him in the midst of the split.

        "Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," West raps on the track (per People). The lyric seems to be a direct reference to the fact that Kardashian has attended both of his listening parties for the new album, along with all four of their children—North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago 4, and Psalm, 2.

        That wasn't the only buzzy lyric from the listening event though. West also reportedly updated the lyrics to a song he previewed at the first Donda listening party. The first time West previewed the track, "Love Unconditionally," he rapped, "I'm losing my family." According to People, West changed things up at the second Donda listening event, rapping, "I'm losing all my family / Darling, come back to me."

        Very interesting...

        Related Stories
        Will & Kate Just Shared an Unseen Pic of Charlotte
        Eugenie Might Help Harry & Meg Fix Royal Rifts
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Harry and Meghan Almost Moved to New Zealand
        Eugenie Might Help Harry & Meg Fix Royal Rifts
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Will & Kate Just Shared an Unseen Pic of Charlotte
        What Happens on Katie's Season?
        Kendall Jenner Is Being Sued for $1.8 Million
        Simone Biles and Suni Lee Reunited With Loved Ones
        Britney Spears Is Finally Allowed Her Own iPad
        Lady Gaga Wears Athleisure and Platform Shoes
        Meghan Markle Possibly Shared a Photo of Lilibet
        The Kardashians' Most Body-Confident Nude Shoots