Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Apparently "Furious" About Photos Taken After Markle's Miscarriage

The Sussexes' unauthorized biography, Finding Freedom, now features an additional chapter with many new revelations. Among these is the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were—more than justifiably—"furious" when photos were taken of them leaving a medical center in Beverly Hills shortly after Markle sadly suffered a miscarriage. The photos then appeared in a Daily Mail story, which criticized the couple for traveling in an SUV instead of a more eco-friendly vehicle.

In the additional chapter, seen by The Independent, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote, "What should have been a deeply personal moment quickly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen photos of the masked couple getting into a Cadillac SUV."

The new epilogue also reveals that the Sussexes apparently thought about naming the member of the royal family who made a racist comment about Archie as part of their interview with Oprah Winfrey, but later decided against it, according to Page Six. The authors claim that Markle told Winfrey, "I think it would be very damaging to them." The person in question had commented on "how dark" Archie's skin would turn out to be while Markle was pregnant with him.

The Sussexes have had a challenging marriage so far, with Markle suffering from life as a royal, the couple's decision to leave the UK and the miscarriage, but Scobie believes things are looking up for them. "They seem to be existing in a different place, and that place is much healthier," the royal expert recently told People. "Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive—we are now in the thrive chapter."

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

